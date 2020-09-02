DevilsIllustrated - Jack Wohlabaugh tears ACL, out indefinitely

Duke football has suffered its share of significant injuries during fall camps in the past, and just two weeks before the season opener with Notre Dame, it has happened again.

David Cutcliffe's offense took a huge blow with 2019 honorable mention All-ACC recipient center Jack Wohlabaugh suffering a torn right anterior cruciate ligament during Tuesday's practice.

The senior leader will undergo surgery next week according to a release issued by Duke Athletics.

Wohlabaugh was looked at as the leader of an offensive line believed to be much-improved for the upcoming season.

Duke also lost sophomore cornerback Ken Torain to a right shoulder injury that will also require surgery next week.

The Blue Devils will open the season on the road September 12 against Notre Dame.