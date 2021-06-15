J.J. Taylor picks up offer from Duke

The Duke Basketball staff has been busy reaching out to rising juniors while also working on the upcoming senior class.

At least two offers that we have been able to confirm have been extended today. One of the prospects to pick up an offer is Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood prospect J.J. Taylor.

The 6-foot-8, 195-pound forward is fresh off a co-MVP title at the Pangos All-American Camp Cream of the Crop Game and has been quick to grab the attention of some of the nation’s top programs.

Taylor picked up his offer from Duke on the same day that the likes of Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Gonzaga, Florida, Nebraska, Maryland, LSU and others have jumped into the game. He also holds offers from Illinois and Texas.

The rising junior has quickly become one of the hottest prospects in the class of 2023.