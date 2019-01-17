Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-17 15:54:44 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Injury to Tre Jones not as serious as first thought; not season-ending

Q0ly1oyhejlkfkvdvj9v
Tre Jones was injured against Syracuse, leaving his status this weekend uncertain.
Associated Press
Brian McLawhorn • DevilsIllustrated.com
@BrianRIVALS
Publisher

The mood was rather grim in Durham following Duke’s upset loss to Syracuse on Monday. Sure dropping a game at home to the Orange stung, but the injury to star point guard Tre Jones left the Blue De...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}