Incoming Blue Devils understand Nolan Smith’s move, welcome Jai Lucas

Some of the personnel churn on Duke’s coaching staff this spring was obviously expected.

Mike Krzyzewski’s retirement and Jon Scheyer’s bump up from associate head coach was announced more than a year ago, so Duke had ample notice that at least one new assistant coach would need to be hired.

And then came a swift move that created a second opening on the staff.

Nolan Smith departed Duke, where he was a co-captain for a national championship team with Scheyer in 2010, for Louisville – where he was born, and where his father, Derek Smith, won a national championship in 1980.

Nolan Smith joining new coach Kenny Payne – a former Cardinal himself who counted Smith’s late father as a mentor – was the unexpected twist that led the Blue Devils to hire Jai Lucas away from Kentucky.

It’s a move that, while unexpected, isn’t a sore spot with the incoming class that Smith played a key role in recruiting to Duke.

“I was happy for Nolan, you know, him getting to go back to a place that means a lot to him,” Mark Mitchell said on the first day of K Academy a couple of weeks ago. “I congratulated him, I’m happy for him.”

Lucas will work with Duke’s guards – and Duke’s incoming players are looking forward to working with him.

“Meeting the new coach, Jai Lucas, it’s been good,” Jaden Schutt told Devils Illustrated earlier this month. “Nolan was a good guy, I enjoyed getting to know him through the recruiting process. You know, he did what’s best for him and his family, so props to him.

“It’s great to meet Jai Lucas, definitely just enjoying getting to know him.”

Duke’s incoming class won’t get to campus for another couple of weeks – the freshmen were on campus only for K Academy – but the early introduction to Lucas was important.

“Bringing him on the staff, I think it’ll be a great addition,” Mitchell said. “He was a good player himself, he’s been around a lot of great players, so I think just getting to learn from him every day is going to be something better about being here.”