In-state recruit commits to Duke

Jaden Watkins is a Blue Devil. The Asheville (N.C.) School wide receiver announced his decision on Twitter Thursday afternoon to commit to Duke.

Like many of his peers, Watkins kept the announcement simple with a 15 second video and short statement.

“100% committed,” his Tweet read.

Watkins becomes the Blue Devils’ first wide receiver commitment in the class, and provides David Cutcliffe’s offense with a big target for years to come. At 6-foot-3, 175-pounds, Watkins fits the mold of the type of receiver Cutcliffe and his staff loves to recruit.

The in-state product chose Duke over 17 other offers and interest from two additional schools.

The ACC was well represented among those who offered, including the likes of Virginia Tech, Virginia, Wake Forest, NC State and Pittsburgh. Additionally, Watkins held offers from Vanderbilt, Illinois, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, Maryland, Middle Tennessee State, Rutgers, Liberty, East Carolina, Old Dominion, William & Mary and Yale. North Carolina and South Carolina also showed interest.

Watkins has also been viewed as a potential defensive back on the collegiate level.