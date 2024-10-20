How PFF graded Duke's offense against FSU

in other news
Duke picked as preseason ACC favorite
Blue Devils picked to win ACC regular-season title by preseason media poll
Rumor Mill: Major decisions on deck for the 2025 class
Rivals' Rob Cassidy runs through some recruiting rumors, including where Duke stands with two targets
Mid-term PFF grades: How Duke's defensive players grade out through 6 games
Combing through the details on how Duke's defensive players have graded on PFF through the first 6 games
Duke comes out of off week reenergized
Blue Devils spent much-needed off week recovering, now come out of reenergized heading into matchup against FSU
Mid-term PFF grades: How Duke's offensive players grade out through 6 games
Diving into the PFF grades for every single Duke player who's taken an offensive snap this season
