DevilsIllustrated - Henry Coleman enters transfer portal

Duke freshman Henry Coleman has entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-7, 229-pound forward from Richmond, Va., becomes the fourth player from last season’s roster to enter the portal, and the seventh that will not be on next season’s squad.

"I want to thank Duke University for the opportunity to be a part of this program," said Coleman. "Since the season ended, I have had discussions with my family and my coaches at Duke, and have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal.

“I’m so appreciative for what the coaching staff, the support staff and so many others on campus have done not only for me, but for all of my teammates. The relationships that I have built will be with me forever. Lastly, I want to show my love for the Duke fans who stuck with us throughout this unusual season. Although you weren't able to see us in person, your support meant so much. Thank you Duke."

Coleman played in 19 games as a freshman, averaging just five minutes per game. He completed the season averaging 1.1 points and 1.4 rebounds.

The Virginia native joins Jaemyn Brakefield, Jordan Goldwire and Patrick Tapé in the transfer portal. Additionally, Duke loses Matthew Hurt and DJ Steward from last season’s squad to the NBA Draft, while Jalen Johnson also heads to the Draft after opting out mid-season.