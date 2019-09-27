Henry Coleman announces pledge to Duke
For the second week in a row, Duke basketball and head coach Mike Krzyzewski has landed yet another important piece to the 2020 class. Four-star power forward Henry Coleman announced his decision Friday to take his talents to Durham next fall.
“It just felt like home,” Coleman said. “Coach K and I talked before I went down there to visit and he told me that I’d know right away if Duke was for me. And he was right. It felt like home.”
The Richmond, Va., high school senior gives the Blue Devils a well-rounded prospect that checks off all the boxes - on and off the court.
Devils Illustrated recruiting analyst Clint Jackson has a close relationship with the Coleman family and believes the future Blue Devil will remind fans of one of the program’s greats.
“I think this kid is tailor made for Duke,” Jackson said. “And I’m not talking just about his game, I’m talking the whole package. Since I live in Richmond, I’m only about four miles away from him and I’ve known him for about three years. And from the first time I spoke with him, I knew he was just different. This kid has unbelievable character, and he speaks like a Senator. His family is just incredible. They’re all so smart, so successful and so driven. He actually reminds me a lot of Shane Battier by the way that he speaks and handles himself.”
The comparison is something Coleman takes to heart. The senior has long taken pride in how approaches the game and his role outside of the game. Part of that is how he embraces a leadership role.
That aspect of his game and character has been a talking point for analysts since he arrived on the recruiting scene. Oftentimes it overshadows what he brings to the court from a sheer basketball standpoint, but make no mistake, Duke’s interest in Coleman was a result of the full package.
Having that said, Duke’s track record of leaders within the Coleman mold played a big part in the coaching staff’s message.
“Duke sold him on basketball and everything else outside of basketball such as leadership development,” Jackson said. “This kid is so well-rounded.
“Just a terrific fit for Duke, on and off the court.”
From a basketball perspective, Coleman is an undersized power forward at 6-foot-7 and around 240 pounds, but he more than makes up for his lack of size with his intensity and grit.
His motor never stops, and most big men are not used to matching up with guys that bring the same level of intensity from the tip to the finish.
“On the court, I love his tenacity, his toughness,” Jackson noted. “He’s 6-foot-8 and just a hair under 240 pounds. He’s in great shape and he’s very strong and has a great nose for the boards. I see him as a guy who will play the four at Duke and maybe a little bit of three as well. He plays well in transition mode; always attacking. He’s vocal, very vocal, and that will translate well in Duke’s defensive system where talking and communication is an absolute.
“I think his primary areas of growth will be outside shooting, tightening his handle and making his impact felt in the half court sets.”
Coleman chose Duke over finalists Virginia Tech, Michigan, NC State and Ohio State. He joins Jalen Johnson, Jeremy Roach and D.J. Steward in Duke’s current 2020 haul.