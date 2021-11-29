Gunnar Holmberg, Jake Bobo enter transfer portal

Gunnar Holmberg and Jake Bobo became the latest key players for Duke's football team to enter the transfer portal after Sunday's announcement that the school and coach David Cutcliffe have parted ways.

Holmberg started 11 games at quarterback this season for the Blue Devils, his first as the starter. He completed 217 of 324 passes (66.9%) for 2,358 yards, with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. The fourth-year sophomore added 167 yards and six touchdowns rushing.

Holmberg could have as many as three seasons of eligibility remaining, as he only played one game in 2018, missed 2019 with an injury (a medical redshirt would have to be granted by the NCAA), and the 2020 season does not count against a player's eligibility.