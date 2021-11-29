Gunnar Holmberg, Jake Bobo enter transfer portal
Gunnar Holmberg and Jake Bobo became the latest key players for Duke's football team to enter the transfer portal after Sunday's announcement that the school and coach David Cutcliffe have parted ways.
Holmberg started 11 games at quarterback this season for the Blue Devils, his first as the starter. He completed 217 of 324 passes (66.9%) for 2,358 yards, with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. The fourth-year sophomore added 167 yards and six touchdowns rushing.
Holmberg could have as many as three seasons of eligibility remaining, as he only played one game in 2018, missed 2019 with an injury (a medical redshirt would have to be granted by the NCAA), and the 2020 season does not count against a player's eligibility.
Bobo was Duke's leading receiver this season with 74 catches for 794 yards.
His remaining eligibility is a different story than Holmberg's, given he's played in all but four games over the past four seasons. Bobo only has one season of eligibility remaining.
Holmberg and Bobo join safety Lummie Young IV in the transfer portal. With an impending coaching change and the freedom of movement in college football, this figures to be a busy next couple of weeks for Duke's roster.