Full disclosure of All-ACC ballot

The design of the megaconference has not made voting for all-conference teams any easier.
Between not being physically able to see every team in the league in person and having the candidate pool flooded with even more qualified players, it takes a great deal of research and consternation to whittle down an All-ACC team. And even when you’ve got your team ironed out, you might find yourself filling out your ballot and the player you wanted vote for wasn’t nominated by their program (for one reason or another).
I’m certain I’ve gotten things wrong here.
But, no more griping about the voting process. We’ve got the option to vote or not; I’m happy to submit my ballot and at least try to identify the best players in the ACC. More so, it’s important — to me, at least — that the ballot is made public.
Here is the ballot I submitted on Sunday:
First-team
Offense
QB – Cam Ward, Miami
RBs – Omarion Hampton, UNC | Bhayshul Tuten, VT
WRs – Xavier Restrepo, Miami | Ja’Corey Brooks, Lou. | Jackson Meeks, Syr.
TE – Oronde Gadsden II, Syr.
All-purpose back – LeQuint Allen, Syr.
OTs – Corey Robinson II, GT | Brian Parker II, Duke
OGs – Willie Lampkin, UNC | OG – Keylan Rutledge, GT
C – Jakai Clark, SMU
Defense
DEs – Antwaun Powell-Ryland, VT | Donovan Ezeiruaku, BC
DTs – Simeon Barrow Jr., Miami | Aeneas Peebles, VT
LBs – Kyle Louis, Pitt | Teddye Buchanan, Cal | Barrett Carter, Clem.
CBs – Nohl Williams, Cal | Chandler Rivers, Duke
Safeties – Terry Moore, Duke | Craig Woodson, Cal
Special teams
Kicker – Collin Rogers, SMU
Punter – Alex Mastromanno, FSU
Specialist – Jaylin Lane, VT
Second-team
Offense
QB – Cade Klubnik, Clem.
RBs – Isaac Brown, Lou. | Brashard Smith, SMU
WRs – Antonio Williams, Clem. | Jordan Moore, Duke | Trebor Pena, Syr.
TE – Justin Joly, NCSU
All-purpose back – Desmond Reid, Pitt
OTs – Blake Miller, Clem. | PJ Williams, SMU
OGs – Logan Parr, SMU | Matthew McCoy, Miami
C – Zach Carpenter, Miami
Defense
DEs – Ashton Gillotte, Lou. | Tyler Baron, Miami
DTs – Cam Horsley, BC | Jared Harrison-Hunte, SMU
LBs – Ozzie Nicholas, Duke | Kyle Efford, GT | Rasheem Biles, Pitt
CBs – Aveion Terrell, Clem. | OJ Frederique Jr., Miami
Safeties – R.J. Mickens, Clem. | Isaiah Nwokobia, SMU
Special teams
Kicker – Ryan Fitzgerald, FSU
Punter – Kade Reynoldson, Duke
Specialist – Desmond Reid, Pitt
Third-team
Offense
QB – Kyle McCord, Syr.
RBs – Damien Martinez, Miami | Phil Mafah, Clem.
WRs – Elic Ayomanor, Stan. | Eli Pancol, Duke | Malachi Fields, UVA
TE – Elijah Arroyo, Miami
All-purpose back – Demond Claiborne, WF
OTs – Ozzie Trapilo, BC | Monroe Mills, Lou.
OGs – Mark Petry, Syr. | Michael Gonzalez, Lou.
C – Drew Kendall, BC
Defense
DEs – T.J. Parker, Clem. | Xavier Carlton, Cal
DTs – Payton Page, Clem. | Kevin Pointer, WF
LBs – Kobe Wilson, SMU | Francisco Mauigoa, Miami | Wade Woodaz, Clem.
CBs – Dorian Strong, VT | Corey Thornton, Lou.
Safeties – Donovan McMillon, Pitt | M.J. Griffin, Lou.
Special teams
Kicker – Andres Borregales, Miami
Punter – Lachlan Wilson, Cal
Specialist – Antonio Williams, Clem.
Superlatives
Player of the year/offensive POY
Cam Ward, Miami
Defensive player of the year:
Donovan Ezeiruaku, BC
Rookie of the year/defensive ROY
OJ Frederique Jr., Miami
Offensive rookie of the year
Isaac Brown, Lou.
Coach of the year:
Rhett Lashlee, SMU