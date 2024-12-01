Published Dec 1, 2024
Full disclosure of All-ACC ballot
Conor O'Neill
The design of the megaconference has not made voting for all-conference teams any easier.

Between not being physically able to see every team in the league in person and having the candidate pool flooded with even more qualified players, it takes a great deal of research and consternation to whittle down an All-ACC team. And even when you’ve got your team ironed out, you might find yourself filling out your ballot and the player you wanted vote for wasn’t nominated by their program (for one reason or another).

I’m certain I’ve gotten things wrong here.

But, no more griping about the voting process. We’ve got the option to vote or not; I’m happy to submit my ballot and at least try to identify the best players in the ACC. More so, it’s important — to me, at least — that the ballot is made public.

Here is the ballot I submitted on Sunday:

First-team

Offense

QB – Cam Ward, Miami

RBs – Omarion Hampton, UNC | Bhayshul Tuten, VT

WRs – Xavier Restrepo, Miami | Ja’Corey Brooks, Lou. | Jackson Meeks, Syr.

TE – Oronde Gadsden II, Syr.

All-purpose back – LeQuint Allen, Syr.

OTs – Corey Robinson II, GT | Brian Parker II, Duke

OGs – Willie Lampkin, UNC | OG – Keylan Rutledge, GT

C – Jakai Clark, SMU

Defense

DEs – Antwaun Powell-Ryland, VT | Donovan Ezeiruaku, BC

DTs – Simeon Barrow Jr., Miami | Aeneas Peebles, VT

LBs – Kyle Louis, Pitt | Teddye Buchanan, Cal | Barrett Carter, Clem.

CBs – Nohl Williams, Cal | Chandler Rivers, Duke

Safeties – Terry Moore, Duke | Craig Woodson, Cal

Special teams

Kicker – Collin Rogers, SMU

Punter – Alex Mastromanno, FSU

Specialist – Jaylin Lane, VT

Second-team

Offense

QB – Cade Klubnik, Clem.

RBs – Isaac Brown, Lou. | Brashard Smith, SMU

WRs – Antonio Williams, Clem. | Jordan Moore, Duke | Trebor Pena, Syr.

TE – Justin Joly, NCSU

All-purpose back – Desmond Reid, Pitt

OTs – Blake Miller, Clem. | PJ Williams, SMU

OGs – Logan Parr, SMU | Matthew McCoy, Miami

C – Zach Carpenter, Miami

Defense

DEs – Ashton Gillotte, Lou. | Tyler Baron, Miami

DTs – Cam Horsley, BC | Jared Harrison-Hunte, SMU

LBs – Ozzie Nicholas, Duke | Kyle Efford, GT | Rasheem Biles, Pitt

CBs – Aveion Terrell, Clem. | OJ Frederique Jr., Miami

Safeties – R.J. Mickens, Clem. | Isaiah Nwokobia, SMU

Special teams

Kicker – Ryan Fitzgerald, FSU

Punter – Kade Reynoldson, Duke

Specialist – Desmond Reid, Pitt

Third-team

Offense

QB – Kyle McCord, Syr.

RBs – Damien Martinez, Miami | Phil Mafah, Clem.

WRs – Elic Ayomanor, Stan. | Eli Pancol, Duke | Malachi Fields, UVA

TE – Elijah Arroyo, Miami

All-purpose back – Demond Claiborne, WF

OTs – Ozzie Trapilo, BC | Monroe Mills, Lou.

OGs – Mark Petry, Syr. | Michael Gonzalez, Lou.

C – Drew Kendall, BC

Defense

DEs – T.J. Parker, Clem. | Xavier Carlton, Cal

DTs – Payton Page, Clem. | Kevin Pointer, WF

LBs – Kobe Wilson, SMU | Francisco Mauigoa, Miami | Wade Woodaz, Clem.

CBs – Dorian Strong, VT | Corey Thornton, Lou.

Safeties – Donovan McMillon, Pitt | M.J. Griffin, Lou.

Special teams

Kicker – Andres Borregales, Miami

Punter – Lachlan Wilson, Cal

Specialist – Antonio Williams, Clem.

Superlatives

Player of the year/offensive POY

Cam Ward, Miami

Defensive player of the year:

Donovan Ezeiruaku, BC

Rookie of the year/defensive ROY

OJ Frederique Jr., Miami

Offensive rookie of the year

Isaac Brown, Lou.

Coach of the year:

Rhett Lashlee, SMU