DevilsIllustrated - Five turnovers cost Duke in home opener with Boston College

Duke’s home opener did not go as planned, as Boston College came to Durham and knocked off the Blue Devils 26-6.

The day was disappointing, to say the least, for the Blue Devils. And much of their woes were self-inflicted. Turnovers, penalties and missed opportunities are the story of the day.

Duke’s offense fumbled twice inside the red zone, while quarterback Chase Brice was also picked off deep in BC territory early in the second quarter of action. The Blue Devils first fumble in the red zone came midway through the second quarter when Deon Jackson was stripped at the BC 3-yard line.

Though Boston College was unable to convert either of Duke’s second quarter turnovers into points, both prevented Duke from finding the end zone and taking control of the game. The interception came on the 10th play of a Duke drive that put the Blue Devils on the BC 27-yard line.

This drive was the first after Duke marched 84 yards on eight plays to score and cut BC’s lead to 7-6. Jackson’s fumble was on the very next possession, and instead of a potential two score lead, Duke remained down by one point after the consecutive miscues.

To add to Duke’s misery, the offensive fell in a quick trap of penalties, being whistled for four in the first half that resulted in 56 lost yards.

Despite Duke’s offensive debacle, the defense was holding strong. It allowed Boston College just 109 yards of total offense in the first half, which saw Victor Dimukeje post 2.5 sacks in the first half, while Drew Jordan added one of his own and DeWayne Carter added a half sack.

Duke’s defense lived in the Eagles offensive backfield. The pressure also aided in a first quarter Mark Gilbert interception. Despite all of Duke’s offensive struggles, the defense was giving it time to figure things out.

Unfortunately, they never did.

The Blue Devils defense forced Boston College to punt on their opening drive of the second half, giving Duke’s offense a chance to the right the ship.

It didn’t. Instead, Damond Philyaw-Johnson was stripped three plays into the possession. The turnover gave BC the ball at Duke’s 12-yard line. Once again, the Blue Devils defense stood tall, allowing just a field goal from the Eagles.

Somehow Duke was only down 10-6 after its third turnover of the day.

Duke’s offense seemingly found a rhythm, driving 60 yards on 12 possessions the next possession, but once again stalled inside the Eagles’ 20-yard line. Duke was forced to kick a field goal, which missed, continue the struggle.

From that point forward, everything fell apart. BC would go on to put up 16 more points, as the defense began to falter. The offense continued its struggle, fumbling for the third time in the game - this time at the BC 14-yard line.

By game’s end, Duke turned the ball over five times. Chase Brice was intercepted twice, the last coming with under four minutes to go in the game. Brice was also credited with one fumble.

Not a ton of positives came out of this game for Duke, but there continues to be promise in the Blue Devils’ defense. Dimukeje finished the day with 3.5 sacks, while Drew Jordan and Chris Rumph each posted one sack. DeWayne Carter had a half sack.