Five-star guard Jeremy Roach and family recap visit to Duke
Duke’s matchup with North Carolina is always the biggest draw of the year in college basketball. Celebrities walk through the doors at Cameron Indoor Stadium in bunches, and the uptick in media is ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news