Five signees to enroll in January
Duke football signed 16 players on Wednesday. As it stands today, five of those are scheduled to enroll in January.Though David Cutcliffe has made it clear over the years that he is not a huge supp...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news