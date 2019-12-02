News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-02 11:09:21 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Five juniors to watch from USA

Clint Jackson • DevilsIllustrated
@ClintJackson1
Basketball Recruiting Director
Clint Jackson has been covering ACC basketball recruiting for over 20-years. His work has been published by over twenty major publications; online outlets, print publications and sports radio shows.

It’s a bit overdue for the subscribers of Devils Illustrated, but here are five juniors that stood out from the USA Basketball mini-camp last month in Colorado Springs.Some of the standouts are alr...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}