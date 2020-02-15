DURHAM, N.C. — Duke electrified Cameron Indoor Stadium Saturday afternoon with a jaw-dropping performance that led to a 94-60 victory over Notre Dame.

For the second game in a row, the Blue Devils got off to a strong start. And while quicker, more efficient starts has been a point of emphasis for Duke over the last week, it was the second half fireworks that ignited one of the team’s best 20 minute stretches of the season.

“The first half, I thought we outplayed them for 13 minutes and they outplayed us for seven,” Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “The second half, we just exploded.”

Duke outscored Notre Dame 52-28 in the second half. The tone was set early in the final 20 minutes when the Blue Devils extended their 10-point halftime lead to as many as 19 with 15:36 to go.

Vernon Carey and Tre Jones, who had dominated much of the first half, combined for seven of Duke’s 14 points over that stretch, while Wendell Moore, Jordan Goldwire and Matt Hurt accounted for the other seven. At that point, Duke was up 56-37.

As hot as Duke was during that 4:24 stretch, Notre Dame did not yet appear to be knocked out of the game. For a moment, it looked like the Fighting Irish might stop the bleeding when Prentiss Hubb connected on a 3-pointer to cut the Duke lead back to 16 with 15:09 on the clock.

The teams went the next 1:36 trading missed shots. Notre Dame cut Duke’s lead down one more point on a Nate Laszewski free throw and then everything changed.

Duke erupted into a flurry that culminated with the Blue Devils outscoring Notre Dame 29-12 over a 9:48 stretch in the second half.

That run was sparked by two unexpected players - Joey Baker and Alex O’Connell, who sent the arena into a frenzy.

The duo was sitting at the scorers table waiting to check-in with 13:53 left in the game. Little did everyone in the building know - something big was about to happen. Baker, however, had an idea that one of them, if not both, was going to blow the roof off the building.

“Joey told me something like, ’this is going to be a big game for one of us, or both of us,” O’Connell said.

Forty-two seconds later, O’Connell drilled a 3-pointer and Duke was back up 18. Thirty-two seconds later Baker buried one of his own. The lead was now 21, 62-41. For nearly the next two minutes, the two lit up Notre Dame, combining for 14 points, helping Duke go up 28, 72-44, with 10:48 left in the game.

They eventually combined for 20 points in the second half with O’Connell registering 12, and Baker eight. O’Connell also completed the game with five rebounds, four steals and three assists.