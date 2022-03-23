Energy shift in early stages for Duke’s football program

DURHAM – The new energy from Duke’s new football coaching staff is evident early and often for players who have been in the program a few years.

“I love the energy that they’re bringing. Each and every day from the strength staff to just literally everything that we’re doing,” senior offensive lineman Jacob Monk said Wednesday morning.

“It’s a different culture, you walk around and you can feel like a college football player,” junior linebacker Dorian Mausi said. “The mentality is so much different, like it’s a priority. Football helped pave the way for me to be here, so I have to give it my all.”

Wednesday morning marked the fourth spring practice for Duke under new coach Mike Elko, who took the job in December after the school’s parting with David Cutcliffe.

It was the first time the Blue Devils donned full pads.

The internal competition level has been raised with the new staff, part of the culture shift that started with offseason workouts began in early February. Monk and Mausi both noted that’s also brought increased accountability.

“I just love the level that they’ve raised everything to and the standard that they’re holding everyone to,” Monk said. “And they’re holding everyone to it, I love it, whether you’re a senior captain or a mid-year freshman, you’re getting held to the same standard.”

For Mausi, he’s noticed that the fresh perspectives that come with new coaches has opened up chances for reserves to make strong first impressions.

“A lot of guys who maybe didn’t play as much last year who literally like – they’re giving it all they’ve got right now because of new eyes,” Mausi said. “It just really raises the level of the whole thing.”

Mausi brought a bright, talkative personality into his post-practice interview; along with some dirt and grass, as he and the rest of the defense had a series of down-ups to complete after practice because of missed assignments.

For lack of a better term, this is the time for mistakes to be made; the season opener against Temple on Sept. 2 is a long way off.

“Yeah, I mean we’re pretty far away from the first game, so I’m not really stressing right now,” Monk said. “I have complete faith in this staff and complete faith in the offensive line with our older guys to get everyone correct.

“I know that we’re willing to work, so that’s not really something that I’m afraid of.”

The work will continue with 10 more practices before the Blue and White game on April 16.

**********

Here were a few other observations from Duke’s fourth spring football practice:

- This comes with the caveat that practice observers are not permitted to comment on personnel as it relates to a depth chart:

Jordan Moore was impressive at quarterback, at least to me.

He throws a more catchable ball than I thought he would, given he only attempted 19 passes last season and was used as a wildcat QB. Moore connected with Eli Pancol for about a 20-yard pass down the sideline early in the first 11-on-11 segment, and also broke loose for a scramble up the middle when the pocket collapsed around him.

- Jaquez Moore and Jaylen Coleman both broke a few carries through the middle.

It’s always hard to tell just how free a running back is because tackling isn’t live, but it seemed like both running backs broke loose because of what they did, as opposed to what the defense didn’t do.

- The longest pass of the day was (I think) about a 30-yard strike from Riley Leonard to Malik Bowen-Sims.

Which gives me a chance to say: Without Jake Bobo and Jalon Calhoun, there’s quite the opportunity for playmakers to emerge on the outside. Those two combined for 130 of Duke’s 265 catches last season and, considering Mataeo Durant was third on the team with 27 catches, the Blue Devils don’t have many returners with experience on the perimeter.

- It doesn’t take much time being around the linebackers to notice Rocky Shelton II, who was not with the program last season and was reinstated earlier this year.

Nor does it take much time for Mausi to brim with excitement when asked about Shelton’s return.

“I’m happy that Rocky is back, I ain’t gonna lie. I missed Rocky last year,” Mausi said. “When I came in, Rocky and Shaka (Heyward) were both the linebackers older than me here. … And then when Rocky wasn’t here last year, it was like obviously you’ve gotta move on and everything like that, but now that he’s back it’s fun having Rocky around. It’s like an older brother mentality.”

In 2020, Shelton had 35 tackles in nine games (eight starts).

- There were several intriguing observers at practice, but it was interesting to see Durant take in practice from the sideline. He’s in town for pro day, which is slated for Monday.