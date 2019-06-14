Elite class of 2021 big draws interest from Duke
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Paolo Banchero has proven worthy of his No. 4 national ranking in the Class of 2021 all spring and into the early stages of the summer.At the NBPA Top 100 camp, against some ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news