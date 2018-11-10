DURHAM, N.C. — Duke continued its win streak over North Carolina Saturday, knocking off the Tar Heels for the third straight season with a 42-35 victory at Wallace Wade Stadium.

The win also gives Duke its fifth win in its last seven meetings with the Tar Heels.

“I said it was the best feeling the world after last week, but I think this tops it,” Ben Humphreys said of the win.

The teams traded blows for much of the first half, as they entered the locker rooms with the Blue Devils leading 35-28.

Duke and UNC combined for 768 total yards in the half, with neither team showing any signs of a productive defensive effort to come.

North Carolina opened the scoring behind a dominant ground attack, that saw Michael Carter simply have his way, particularly on the edges. By the end of the first half, Carter had posted 122 yards on just 11 carries.

The Blue Devils’ defense was outmatched in every sense. Duke defenders were taking terrible angles to the ball carrier. When they were in the right spot, they missed tackles. It was, perhaps one of the worst displays of defense we’ve seen from Duke all season long.

The same could probably be said for the Tar Heels, however.

After UNC marched 75 yards on seven plays in to the end zone to open the game’s scoring, Duke responded with it’s on nearly unstoppable weapon: the passing game.

Daniel Jones and Duke responded with 75 yards on five plays, highlighted by a 52-yard touchdown pass to Chris Taylor.

The back and forth would continue, as neither team was ready to budge and stop putting the pressure on. North Carolina continued relying on its ground attack, while Duke focused on airing it out.

Duke contributed 398 yards to that 768 total, with 233 of those coming through the air. In the first half alone, Jones had completed 15-of-26 passes for 233 yards and three scores. But just as the half was coming to a close, Jones began doing damage with his legs again, rushing for a 61-yard touchdown to close the first half scoring.

At the time, the rush was Jones’ longest of his career. It also gave him 120 yards on the ground in the first half.

“Daniel Jones played as well as a quarterback can play,” head coach David Cutcliffe said. “I don’t know how many total yards he would have ended up with had we caught everything he threw, but what a tremendous effort.”