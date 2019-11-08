DURHAM, N.C. — Duke opened its home schedule with a dominating 89-55 victory over Colorado State on Friday.

The new-look Blue Devils were on full display with 10 players logging double digit minutes, and only four posting 20 minutes or more. Two of the four, Tre Jones and freshman Cassius Stanley, also served as Duke’s most prolific scorers on the night: Stanley finished with 19, while Jones added 15.

Jones was once again Duke’s most efficient and calming presence on the floor, finishing the day with eight assists and five rebounds, while turning it over just once. Though Jones had only one steal in the game, Duke’s defensive success began with him.

And once again, his leadership led to a strong effort on defense, which was the centerpiece to Duke’s success.

Colorado State was knocked back early by Duke’s pressure and not much changed in that regard over the course of the game. The Blue Devils forced 18 turnovers, including another big night in the steals department, finishing with 12.

While the turnovers and steals were certainly a key component to Duke’s success, the ability to speed up Colorado State and create a rushed, almost panic-filled offense was perhaps the biggest story of the game.

Duke’s pressure defense contributed to CSU’s inability to find any kind of rhythm on offense. They shot just 32-percent from the field, while connecting on 23-percent from long range.

“Defense has been big for us and will be big for us. Just coming out and trying to pick up where we left off defensively,” Jones said.

“Just watching film we knew they would wanna slow it down a little bit, play through their big man, who’s a senior. We were pushing it and trying to wear them down, playing faster and they were also playing against defensive pressure they haven’t really faced yet.”

It was that effort on the defensive end of the floor that gave Duke such a decisive victory. The chaos Duke’s defense created ultimately resulted in 26 points off turnovers, 17 of which came in the second half.