Duke unsure of when it will be back to full strength

The timeline is that there is no timeline.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski referenced that two of the Blue Devils’ weaker areas – offensive turnovers and defensive communication – were because of rust and unfamiliarity created by the program’s weeklong break because of COVID-19.

Asked if he’s been given a timeline of when to expect the Blue Devils to return to full strength, Krzyzewski said after Saturday night’s loss he couldn’t answer the question.

“How would you – really, how can you answer that question?” Krzyzewski said. “Just gotta keep working. I don’t know when they’ll be in complete shape. We’re not going to have them come (Sunday) and run sprints.”

Krzyzewski has made it clear that Duke is not the same team it was before the one-week shutdown that resulted in postponements of games at Clemson and Notre Dame.

He’s said the Blue Devils can get back to the level they were before Christmas – but that it will simply take time, and that it’s a process that can’t be rushed.

“That’s the thing about this, after you’ve played a tough game, you have to recover,” Krzyzewski said. “If you keep piling on, you’re going to get injured. And it’s all – boom.

“We’ve gotta work our way through it.”

Against Georgia Tech last week, Duke was able to work its way through things for a 69-57 win. Against Miami, with a season-high 17 turnovers and giving up key baskets down the stretch, the Blue Devils weren't as fortunate.