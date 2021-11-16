Duke turns up defense in home rout
DURHAM -- It took Duke one minute, 24 seconds to score the first points of the game. Ten lead changes and another 6:40 off the clock, and Duke took the lead for good. From the 11:56 mark to halftim...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news