Duke to play Iowa in Jimmy V Classic

Duke will play Iowa as part of the Jimmy V Men's Classic in the upcoming basketball season.

The game will be played Dec. 6 at Madison Square Garden.

That will be about a week after Duke plays host to Ohio State in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 30.

Iowa was 26-10 last season and has won at least 20 games in four straight seasons. The Hawkeyes lost Keegan Murray to the NBA Draft and No. 2 scorer Jordan Bohannon, but return their Nos. 3-5 scorers (Patrick McCaffery, Kris Murray and Tony Perkins).