 DevilsIllustrated - Duke to play Iowa in Jimmy V Classic
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-14 10:41:55 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Duke to play Iowa in Jimmy V Classic

Jon Scheyer's first schedule as Duke's coach includes a matchup against Iowa.
Jon Scheyer's first schedule as Duke's coach includes a matchup against Iowa. (Kelley L. Cox/USA Today Sports Images)
Conor O'Neill • DevilsIllustrated
Publisher
@ConorONeill_DI

Duke will play Iowa as part of the Jimmy V Men's Classic in the upcoming basketball season.

The game will be played Dec. 6 at Madison Square Garden.

That will be about a week after Duke plays host to Ohio State in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 30.

Iowa was 26-10 last season and has won at least 20 games in four straight seasons. The Hawkeyes lost Keegan Murray to the NBA Draft and No. 2 scorer Jordan Bohannon, but return their Nos. 3-5 scorers (Patrick McCaffery, Kris Murray and Tony Perkins).

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}