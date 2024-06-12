Duke will be at home for the ACC-SEC Challenge this year after going on the road last season.

The Blue Devils will play host to Auburn on Dec. 4, the program announced Wednesday afternoon. Other matchups in the second iteration of the cross-conference event can be found here.

Auburn is coming off a 27-8 season in which it was upset by Yale in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The Tigers won the SEC tournament and were a 4-seed.

Bruce Pearl will be in his 11th season at Auburn. The Tigers return third-team All-America selection Johni Broome, a 6-10, 240-pounder who averaged 16.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game last season, and have brought in Georgia Tech transfer Miles Kelly and two 4-star freshmen in Tahaad Pettiford and Jahki Howard.

Duke lost 80-75 at Arkansas in last year’s ACC-SEC Challenge. Auburn beat Virginia Tech 74-57 in last year’s event.

It will be the first matchup between the teams since 2018. That was a November game in the Maui Invitational semifinals; RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish led the Blue Devils with 18 points apiece in that 78-72 win over Auburn.

Duke and Auburn have played four times total, with the Blue Devils winning each game. The only previous game at Cameron Indoor Stadium was Dec. 30, 1981 — Mike Krzyzewski’s second season — and it was a 72-71 result.