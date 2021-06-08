Duke to open athletic venues to full capacity

Duke Athletics announced Tuesday that venues will return to full capacity this fall, according to a statement released by the university.

The athletics department states, “Should state, local or campus regulations related to capacity, distancing and masking change prior to or during the season, operational polices at each venue could be altered.”

Duke did not allow fans in any venue during the 2020-21 athletic calendar.

This development allows fans to return to Cameron Indoor Stadium in full force for Mike Krzyzewski’s final season as the Duke Basketball head coach.