Duke throttles Arizona for road win

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.

Playing its second marquee non-conference game of the season, Duke again built a lead in the first half and needed to sustain what it did well at Arizona on Friday night.

Unlike last week’s loss to Kentucky in the Champions Classic, the 12th-ranked Blue Devils proved up to the task, finishing off these Wildcats for a 69-55 win at McKale Memorial Center.

Freshman Cooper Flagg again led the way, scoring 24 points. He shot 3-for-11 in the first half and missed his first shot of the second half, and then made seven of his last 10 shots. Per usual, he filled up the stat sheet in other ways, racking up six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal.

It wasn’t just him closing out this game in which Duke (4-1) led for the last 36-plus minutes.

Kon Knueppel went from appearing overwhelmed in the first half to draining three 3s in the second half and finishing with 13 points. After hitting one early in the second half, his second one was a dagger at the 5:19 mark — Arizona (2-2) having cut the lead to 55-48 on the previous possession.

Knueppel’s last 3 came a little more than a minute later and put Duke up by 13, allowing the Blue Devils to (mostly) cruise home from there.

Caleb Foster scored all eight of his points in the second half; Tyrese Proctor and Khaman Maluach scored all eight of their points in the first half.