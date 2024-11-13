Duke stumbles to Kentucky

Blue Devils’ offense goes cold in second half, with late turnovers proving too costly in the end

Duke's Kon Knueppel, left, fouls Kentucky's Otega Oweh during Tuesday night's Champions Classic game. (Photo by Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports Images)

ATLANTA – If the first half of Tuesday night’s Champions Classic game showed how good Duke can be against an elite team, the second half put Duke’s flaws on display for the first time. The result — a 77-72 loss to Kentucky at State Farm Arena — leaves a taste of both bitterness and optimism. The former is obvious, as the sixth-ranked Blue Devils lost for the first time this season. Boilerplate bitterness comes from holding a nine-point halftime lead and having it erode in the second half, as Duke (2-1) was 1-for-11 on 3s in the second half. And the lasting images of freshman Cooper Flagg turning the ball over twice in the last 20 seconds — first when the score was tied, and then when Duke was down by two — will be hard to shake. It doesn’t undo the 26-point, 12-rebound game the 17-year-old had; it just introduces skepticism that will have to be answered at another time. Therein lies the optimism moving forward — that Duke is bound to have plenty more chances, likely soon, to prove itself in pressure-cooker moments like those shown in front of 16,107 here in Atlanta. “We’ve got a long season to go,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said. “I feel more optimistic tonight, losing, than I did even before. Because you find out in this game the character of your team, the heart that they have. “And this team’s got a lot of heart.” That much showed, as Duke led No. 19 Kentucky from around the 8½-minute mark of the first half all the way to the final four minutes. And after the Blue Devils lost the lead, they clawed back a couple of times and were in position to regain the lead in the final seconds. Flagg made a jumper in the lane, the ball bouncing on the back iron so many times it seemed destined to stay there, to tie the game at 72-72 with 1:12 left.

Kentucky's Andrew Carr, middle, goes up against Duke's Cooper Flagg, left. (Photo by Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports Images)

Duke got a stop on Kentucky’s ensuing possession and with 26.5 seconds left — about 7 seconds’ difference on the shot clock — Scheyer took a timeout to put the ball in Flagg’s hands. After some eye-candy cuts through the lane, Flagg drove and as he spun back to the middle of the lane, he lost the ball into the arms of Otega Oweh, who took it the other way and was fouled by Kon Knueppel. Oweh made both free throws. Down two with about 10 seconds left, Duke put the ball back into the 17-year-old’s hands. And again, he turned the ball over — losing control of it in the corner, in front of Duke’s bench, and then slipping to the ground. “Coach has trust in me to go make a play,” Flagg said. “I’m looking for (the ball) in that moment. It didn’t work out but I’m still going to look for it, no matter what.” The Blue Devils still had hope, as Lamont Butler made it a 75-72 lead with about 5 seconds left but missed the second free throw. But a missed free-throw box out led to Oweh coming away with the ball, essentially sealing it for the Wildcats. “Give them credit, tip your hat to them,” Scheyer said. “For us, we’re going to grow and learn from this, I promise you that.”

Kentucky's Lamont Bulter drives against Duke's Tyrese Proctor on Tuesday night. (Photo by Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports Images)

The lessons probably start with focusing on what the Blue Devils did well in the first half that didn’t carry over through halftime. Tracking back to that erosion from Duke’s first half to second; the Blue Devils scored 46 points in the first half, at a clip of 1.24 points per possession, while shooting nearly 50% (18-for-37). They did so with a paltry 3-for-12 mark on 3s; the buoy came from a 28-6 advantage in points in the paint, along with an 11-0 margin in points off turnovers and 8-1 edge in fast-break points. Those things evaporated in the second half. Kentucky outscored Duke 20-18 in the paint in the second half and the Wildcats had a 9-4 advantage in both points off turnovers and fast-break points. That’s how Duke’s second-half points per possession dwindled to 0.76. “I think it could have got a little stagnant, at times,” Flagg said of Duke’s second-half offense. “I think a lot of it was defense. There was a lot of miscommunications on defense that led to some easy stuff for them. “Transition offense is a lot easier than playing in the halfcourt for the whole half. I think we kind of slowed it down a little bit and that led into that.” Injuries played an inescapable role, here. On the first possession of the second half, freshman center Khaman Maluach landed awkwardly, all 7-2, 250 pounds of him falling backward onto the baseline. His minutes were sporadic in the second half because of cramps, Scheyer said after the game; he still had 10 points on 5-for-5 shooting, along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

Duke's Khaman Maluach, left, defends a shot by Kentucky center Amare Williams. (Photo by Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports Images)