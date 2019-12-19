DURHAM, N.C. — Duke came out of its 13 day slumber and dismantled Wofford at home on Thursday night, 86-57.

If there was any concern about Duke taking the floor flat, and having to fight to match Wofford’s intensity, it was eliminated on the very first possession of the game.

Wofford won the tip, but immediately Duke’s defense went into pressure mode. The Blue Devils were flying all over the court, showing a level of energy necessary to get off to a good start. Duke’s defense, made it clear right away that easy jump shots from the perimeter were not going to be a thing on this night.

The Terriers’ Chevez Goodwin missed his team’s first shot attempt, and though he rebounded his own miss, he subsequently turned it over.

Sixteen seconds later, Duke’s Cassius Stanley drilled a 3-pointer from the elbow to score the game’s first points.

Wofford recovered to take a quick 7-3 lead, but it was evident that Duke’s defense was not going to back down.

“We all watched the UNC game, so we took that to heart, because they beat a really good team in UNC," Matt Hurt said. "Just take them out of what they like to do and shoot threes. I think that was a big key for us.“

The visitors came into the game touted for their ability to shoot the ball. But through the first 20 minutes, Duke took that strength away, holding the Terriers to just 4-of-9 from 3-point range. Two of those four came in the final 2:49 of the half, with the last one coming at the buzzer.

Wofford’s 44-percent shooting effort from 3-point range in the first half was a bit deceptive, as Duke forced tough shots all night long. Their inability to get open looks was a problem from start to finish as well. In fact, Duke forced two shot clock violations in the first half.

They finished the game hitting just over 41-percent, but none of the made shots came easily.

"We were just trying to run them off the line, make it tough for them to shoot," Goldwire said. "Stay on our feet. Not jump at the shooters. Just do little things to make them uncomfortable, and I think it worked for the most part."

Duke’s impressive defensive effort came despite the absence of Tre Jones, the team’s leader on that end of the floor. Jordan Goldwire, who is also noted for his ability to defend, picked the slack and set the tone.

“Tre always sets the tone for us on defense, so I think the other team felt like without Tre they have an advantage," Joey Baker said. "Gold just shut that down right away. It set the tone for us."