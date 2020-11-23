 DevilsIllustrated - Duke season opener with Gardner-Webb postponed
Duke season opener with Gardner-Webb postponed

Brian McLawhorn • DevilsIllustrated
Duke Basketball’s season opener set for Wednesday, Nov. 25, has been postponed according to a University statement.

The game, which was scheduled for 8 p.m. at Cameron Indoor Stadium, was postponed following a positive COVID-19 test within the Gardner-Webb program.

According to the report, the teams “may look to make up the game at a later date should schedules permit.”

Duke is scheduled to play Coppin State at Cameron Indoor on Saturday, Nov. 28. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

