Duke schedules home-and-home with Arizona

Duke has scheduled a home-and-home series with Arizona in men's basketball that's slated to begin in the 2023-24 season.

The Blue Devils will play host to Arizona on Nov. 10, 2023, and will head to Tucson, Ariz., to complete the two-game series on Nov. 21, 2024.

"I have tremendous respect for Tommy Lloyd and Arizona," Duke coach Jon Scheyer said in a news release. "For our team, I'm grateful for what I know will be important early-season tests. For our fans and for college basketball, it will be exciting to see these storied programs over the next two years come together in two of the greatest on-campus venues in the sport."

The last meeting between Duke and Arizona was a 72-66 win for the Wildcats on Nov. 29, 2013, in the NIT Season Tip-Off at Madison Square Garden.

"We felt this was a great opportunity to play two games against an incredible program like Duke," Lloyd said through a news release. "Both programs are national brands with a rich history and have played some memorable games against each other, especially in the NCAA Tournament. But Coach Scheyer and I both felt these games would benefit our programs and be something that our fans would be excited about."