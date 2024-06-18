Blue Devils infuse roster with veterans who should fit in with No. 1-ranked recruiting class

Maliq Brown, right, defends Lynn Kidd last season. (Mark Konezny/USA Today Sports Images)

The transfer portal hasn’t closed but for all intents and purposes, the window of Duke adding players who will impact the upcoming season is shut. Reading between the lines of Jon Scheyer’s quotes about the three incoming players—and listening to his podcast appearance on The Brotherhood Podcast — it’s clear Duke sought toughness, versatility and experience, all bundled into ultra-competitive players, in adding players through the portal. Most of what’s below is self-explanatory. The “likely role” designations are tough to pin down 4½ months before a game is played, but it’s the best guess we have until the Blue Devils get deeper into the summer and eventually, preseason practices. Here is each incoming transfer in a snapshot:

Maliq Brown (Syracuse)

Size: 6-8, 222. Hometown: Culpepper, Va. Years of eligibility remaining: Two. Likely role: Probable frontcourt starter in between freshmen Cooper Flagg and Khaman Maluach. Last season stats: 32 games, 18 starts, 29.6 minutes/game | 9.5 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 2.2 spg | 69.8% FG, 38.9 3-pointers (7-18), 72.1% FT (44-61) | 131.2 ORTG, 71.3% eFG, 3.2% Block Rate, 4.1% Steal Rate (KenPom). Duke connection: Brown played 60 games for Syracuse and his career high of 26 points came in the one game he played at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Brown scored 26 in Syracuse’s early January 20-point loss at Duke last season; he was 11-for-16 from the field and added seven rebounds. Scheyer quote: “We are thrilled to add Maliq Brown to our program. Maliq is a skilled, tough and versatile forward who brings a competitive mentality to every game and practice. He was one of the most efficient offensive players in the country last year at Syracuse, and also one of the best defenders in the ACC while leading the league in steals. Maliq takes pride in doing all the little things that impact winning. A rising junior and All-ACC defender, Maliq brings a team-first mentality and winning instincts that will elevate our group.”

Mason Gillis dives for a ball during a Final Four win against N.C. State. (Grace Hollars/USA Today Sports Images)

Mason Gillis (Purdue)

Hometown: New Castle, Ind. Years of eligibility remaining: One. Likely role: Enforcer off the bench, a wing version of Theo John, able to spot up on the 3-point line and helping with defensive versatility. Last season stats: 39 games, 21.2 minutes/game | 6.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.7 apg | 47.9% FG, 46.8% 3-pointers (58-124), 86% FT (37-43) | 134.8 ORTG, 65.5% eFG, 13.2 Assist Rate, 2.7 fouls committed per 40 minutes (KenPom). Duke connection: Nothing immediately stands out, though he did play Duke once — in the Phil Knight Legacy in 2022, Gillis had eight points (going 2-for-2 on 3s) in Purdue’s 19-point win. Scheyer quote: “We can't wait for Mason Gillis to arrive on campus. Mason will be among the most experienced players in the country next year, having spent five years at Purdue and winning over 100 games. He is also one of the best shooters in the nation, shooting 47% from three-point range last season. Mason is all about winning and doing whatever his team needs. He brings an incredible competitiveness and toughness to our program, and his leadership will have a big impact on our team.”

Sion James drives against Memphis this past season. (Petre Thomas/USA Today Sports Images)

Sion James (Tulane)

Size: 6-6, 220. Hometown: Sugar Hill, Ga. Years of eligibility remaining: One. Likely role: Possible starter on the wing or key contributor off the bench. Last season stats: 31 games, 31 starts, 36.9 minutes/game | 14.0 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 2.7 apg | 51.4% FG, 38.1% 3-pointers (43-113), 68.3% FT (95-139) | 120.4 ORTG, 13.3 Assist Rate, 10.3 Turnover Rate, 59.2% eFG, 12.6 Defensive Rebound Rate (KenPom). Duke connection: Nothing stands out in James’ background linking him to Duke, though that doesn’t mean a connection doesn’t exist. Scheyer quote: “We’re thrilled to welcome Sion James to The Brotherhood. He’s a proven leader with a high IQ and great feel for the game. Bringing Sion to Duke is not just about adding talent, it's about adding to a culture of competitiveness and winning attitude that he has. His versatility as a defender is a big strength, and his ability to make others better on offense will elevate our team. Sion will have a tremendous impact on and off the court, and I am anxious to get started with him and the rest of our team.”

Cameron Sheffield, right, makes a move a Houston during his career at Rice. (Troy Taormina/USA Today Sports Images)

Cameron Sheffield (Rice)