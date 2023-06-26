Duke’s pair of sidelined 7-footers had the largest weight gains since last season.

Kyle Filipowski is up 18 pounds and Christian Reeves is up 16 according to the updated roster on Duke’s website for the men’s basketball team.

Filipowski was 7-foot, 230 on last season’s roster and is 7-foot, 248 in today’s update. Duke’s leading scorer (15.1) and rebounder (8.9) was the ACC rookie of the year, and underwent arthroscopic surgery on both of his hips after the season.

Reeves went from 7-1, 245 to 7-1, 261. He played sparingly last season (13 games, 41 total minutes) and underwent surgery on his left ankle in the spring.

Without Duke adding a rim-protecting center in the transfer portal, Filipowski and Reeves, along with Ryan Young, will be asked to play the bulk of 5-position minutes in Duke’s rotation.

Also of note were the numbers for the incoming freshmen. They’re easy to remember, being grouped together by position: