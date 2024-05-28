DURHAM – Your questions about Duke being bypassed as a regional host for the NCAA tournament are probably the same ones coach Chris Pollard wants answered.

He’ll just have to wait a little while to get those answers.

Duke is headed to Norman, Okla., where Oklahoma is the host. The Blue Devils open the NCAA tournament with Friday's 1 p.m. game against UConn.

On the surface, Duke’s résumé is that of a hosting team. The Blue Devils finished above .500 in one of college baseball’s two best leagues and rolled through its conference tournament last week. Duke’s RPI is 16th; other hosts are 22nd (East Carolina) and 31st (Arizona).

It boils down to whether Duke’s Jack Coombs Field — where Duke shifted this season to playing all of its home games — was a deterrent.

“I think the honest answer is I have to get some answers about that after the dust settles. And I want to,” Pollard said when asked about that after Monday’s selection show.

It shouldn’t be taken as a slight to say Duke’s on-campus stadium has issues. That much is seemingly confirmed with renovations that are scheduled to take place this summer and in future years. Capacity is listed at 1,863 for a stadium built in 1931.

“I think Matt Hogue is awesome for college baseball,” Pollard said, noting his relationship with the Coastal Carolina athletics director and chairman of the NCAA baseball committee. “He’s got a tough job. I’d like for Matt to tell us if the current conditions of Coombs kept us out of the hosting consideration.”

Until he gets those answers, doubt will exist in Pollard’s mind.

“We’re addressing it. You know? Renovations are on the way,” he said. “Do I think that played into this some? Sure I do. It’s a lot easier to take a TV crew to a readymade facility.

“But that’s why we’ve made it a priority to address the need for the renovation at Coombs.”

Those renovations are slated to begin soon. The latest they’ll start is mid-June.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in our operations and facilities folks here in the department. And they’re working like crazy,” Pollard said. “I know this, they’re behind us and they want to see this done, too.”

This year is the first time in at least a decade that all of Duke’s home games have been at Jack Coombs Field. In the past, the Blue Devils have split home games at Durham Bulls Athletic Park and the on-campus stadium, with most of their ACC games being played at the Triple-A ballpark.

Returning to DBAP this weekend wasn’t an option; there are concerts scheduled Friday and Saturday, and the Bulls have a home game on Monday.

“Yeah, I mean, I took some time to be disappointed about it (Sunday) night. If I’m being honest with you, I just felt bad for our guys,” Pollard said. “I felt like they had earned it. Twenty ACC wins, 13 Quad-1 wins, I thought we had a really good résumé and I’m not sure that anybody with our résumé has ever been kept out of hosting.”