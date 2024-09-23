Duke’s offense should be healthier against UNC

DURHAM – Duke’s offense put up its most points of the season on Saturday and, per coach Manny Diaz, is in line to have more players healthy and available in its ACC opener against North Carolina this week.

The Blue Devils rested several players, including standout receiver Jordan Moore, after the 1-hour, 40-minute weather delay in the middle of Saturday’s 45-17 win over Middle Tennessee.

“We held a bunch of guys out after the lightning delay,” Diaz said on Monday. “Jordan should be fine. All accounts we should have Bruno (Fina) for this weekend. Jaquez Moore will play some role this weekend.

“So, we’re getting healthier.”

Fina started Duke’s first three games at left tackle and was in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, but was held out because of an upper body injury, according to the program’s radio broadcast.

Jaquez Moore has missed the last two games after starting the first two at running back. He suffered the injury early in the second game, at Northwestern, and was seen in the second half with a walking boot.

In Moore’s absence, Star Thomas has rushed for back-to-back 100-yard games, as Duke’s rushing attack has gotten its footing.

Duke’s offense has taken more of the brunt of injuries, from a numbers game, but Duke’s defense is the side of the ball that’s been missing a starter since the season opener.

Nick Morris Jr. hasn’t played since the 26-3 win over Elon. He was tied for third on the team last year with 61 tackles; in his place, transfers Alex Howard (Youngstown State) and Ozzie Nicholas (Princeton) have stepped into larger roles alongside returning starter Tre Freeman.

Diaz said Morris “will be close” to playing against UNC.