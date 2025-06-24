Duke’s game against Michigan set for Feb. 21

Jon Scheyer said going into Duke’s game against Illinois late in the season that he wanted to keep playing a late-season non-conference game on a neutral court.

So, this will be two years in a row.

Duke will play Michigan on Feb. 21 in the upcoming season, at Capital One Arena in Washington. The game has been dubbed the Duel in The District.

The Blue Devils lead the all-time series against Michigan 22-8. The last time the programs played was Duke’s 79-69 win at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Dec. 3, 2013, which was an ACC-Big Ten Challenge game.

Duke beat Illinois 110-67 last season at Madison Square Garden.

Michigan won 27 games and reached the Sweet 16 last season, which was Dusty May’s first as the Wolverines’ coach. This will be a matchup of a couple of reigning conference champs, as Michigan won the Big Ten tournament.

Ticket information, TV details and a game time will be announced at a later date.

Here is what we know of Duke’s non-conference slate so far:

Nov. 4 – vs. Texas (Spectrum Center, Charlotte)

Nov. 7 or 8 – vs. Western Carolina

Nov. 11 – at Army (Veterans Day)

Nov. 14 – vs. Indiana State

Nov. 18 – vs. Kansas (Champions Classic, Madison Square Garden, New York)

Nov. 21 – vs. Niagara

Nov. 23 – vs. Howard

Nov. 27 – vs. Arkansas (United Center, Chicago)

Dec. 2 – vs. Florida (ACC-SEC Challenge)

Dec. 6 – at Michigan State

Dec. 20 – vs. Texas Tech (Madison Square Garden, New York)

Feb. 21 – vs. Michigan (Capital One Arena, Washington)