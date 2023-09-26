Duke’s first ACC game will come on the road in early December.

The ACC announced its basketball schedules on Tuesday night and the Blue Devils will begin league play Dec. 2 at Georgia Tech.

Key dates to know are Feb. 3 and March 9 for the games against UNC, first in Chapel Hill and in Durham to close the season. Duke only has one game against Virginia (March 2 at home) and Miami (Feb. 21 on the road).

Duke is coming off a 27-9 season in which it was 14-6 in the ACC and won the ACC championship. The Blue Devils won 10 straight games before a second-round exit in the NCAA tournament last season.

This year, Duke brings back one of the most-talented rosters in college basketball. A returning core of Jeremy Roach, Tyrese Proctor, Mark Mitchell and ACC rookie of the year Kyle Filipowski pairs with four 5-star recruits.

Here is Duke’s full men’s basketball schedule (the non-conference games were previously announced):

10/20 – Countdown to Craziness, 7 p.m.

11/1 – UNC Pembroke (exhibition), 7 p.m.

11/6 – Dartmouth, 9 p.m.

11/10 – Arizona, 7 p.m.

11/14 – vs. Michigan State (Champions Classic in Chicago), TBA

11/17 – Bucknell, 6 p.m.*

11/21 – La Salle, 7 p.m.*

11/24 – Southern Indiana, 6 p.m.*

11/29 – at Arkansas (ACC-SEC Challenge), 9:15 p.m.

12/2 – at Georgia Tech, 2:15 p.m.

12/9 – Charlotte, 2:15 p.m.

12/12 – Hofstra, 7 p.m.

12/20 – vs. Baylor (in New York City), 7 p.m.

12/30 – Queens, 2:15 p.m.

1/2 – vs. Syracuse, 9 p.m.

1/6 – at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

1/9 – at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

1/13 – Georgia Tech, 5 p.m.

1/20 – Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

1/23 – at Louisville, 7 p.m.

1/27 – Clemson, 4 p.m.

1/29 – at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

2/3 – at UNC, 6:30 p.m.

2/7 – Notre Dame, 9 p.m.

2/10 – Boston College, 2 p.m.

2/12 – Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

2/17 – at Florida State, 2 p.m.

2/21 – at Miami, 7 p.m.

2/24 – at Wake Forest, 2 or 4 p.m.

2/28 – Louisville, 7 p.m.

3/2 – Virginia, 6 p.m.

3/4 – at N.C. State, 7 p.m.

3/7 – UNC, 6:30 p.m.

3/12-3/16 - ACC tournament (Washington, D.C.)

* Blue Devil Challenge