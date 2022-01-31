Duke’s football schedule released

Mike Elko’s first season as Duke’s coach will feature a Friday night opener and eight straight games before the open date.

The Blue Devils will open the season against Temple on Sept. 2, with Duke playing all four of its non-conference games in the first month of the season.

Other key dates include an Oct. 15 game against UNC, another Friday night game on Nov. 4 at Boston College, and then playing both of the ACC’s division winners last season to end the season – traveling to Pittsburgh on Nov. 19 and playing host to Wake Forest on Nov. 26.

Elko was hired after the resignation of David Cutcliffe. The former Texas A&M defensive coordinator takes over a Duke program that was 3-9 last season, and went winless in the ACC.

Here is Duke’s complete 2022 football schedule:

Sept. 2 – vs. Temple

Sept. 10 – at Northwestern

Sept. 17 – vs. N.C. A&T

Sept. 24 – at Kansas

Oct. 1 – vs. Virginia

Oct. 8 – at Georgia Tech

Oct. 15 – vs. North Carolina

Oct. 22 – at Miami

Oct. 29 – OPEN

Nov. 4 – at Boston College (Friday)

Nov. 12 – vs. Virginia Tech

Nov. 19 – at Pittsburgh

Nov. 26 – vs. Wake Forest