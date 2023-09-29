DURHAM – The king stays the king when it comes to which sport gets the most attention at Duke.

But not this week. This week, at least, it’s the football program’s turn.

And there aren’t hard feelings about that from the men’s basketball team.

“It’s been pretty cool. It’s been a different feel on campus, obviously,” center Ryan Young said on Friday. “It’s fun to be kind of on the other side of it.”

On the eve of the 17th-ranked football team’s second primetime game of the month, playing host to No. 11 Notre Dame on Saturday night, Duke’s men’s basketball team held media day at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Walking into the famed arena meant you couldn’t help but notice the buzz around campus that had everything to do with Saturday night’s game and the first time ESPN’s College GameDay will be broadcast from Duke.

“Obviously we get a lot of buzz and excitement around here for basketball games, so it’s been awesome,” Young said. “I think everybody is excited about GameDay tomorrow.”

Fourth-year guard Jeremy Roach, the elder statesman of the program when it comes to years at Duke, took it a step further.

“I’m rocking with my guys, for sure,” Roach said. “I’ll give y’all a prediction right now, score is going to be … 24-14, Duke.”

He slapped his chest, with a “D” on the front of his practice jersey, as he said Duke.

Men’s basketball coach Jon Scheyer and football coach Mike Elko have a strong relationship, and when Scheyer took to the table for Friday’s press conference, he had a jersey with his former number on it.

It just wasn’t a basketball jersey.