Duke’s basketball team shares excitement of football team, GameDay visit
DURHAM – The king stays the king when it comes to which sport gets the most attention at Duke.
But not this week. This week, at least, it’s the football program’s turn.
And there aren’t hard feelings about that from the men’s basketball team.
“It’s been pretty cool. It’s been a different feel on campus, obviously,” center Ryan Young said on Friday. “It’s fun to be kind of on the other side of it.”
On the eve of the 17th-ranked football team’s second primetime game of the month, playing host to No. 11 Notre Dame on Saturday night, Duke’s men’s basketball team held media day at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Walking into the famed arena meant you couldn’t help but notice the buzz around campus that had everything to do with Saturday night’s game and the first time ESPN’s College GameDay will be broadcast from Duke.
“Obviously we get a lot of buzz and excitement around here for basketball games, so it’s been awesome,” Young said. “I think everybody is excited about GameDay tomorrow.”
Fourth-year guard Jeremy Roach, the elder statesman of the program when it comes to years at Duke, took it a step further.
“I’m rocking with my guys, for sure,” Roach said. “I’ll give y’all a prediction right now, score is going to be … 24-14, Duke.”
He slapped his chest, with a “D” on the front of his practice jersey, as he said Duke.
Men’s basketball coach Jon Scheyer and football coach Mike Elko have a strong relationship, and when Scheyer took to the table for Friday’s press conference, he had a jersey with his former number on it.
It just wasn’t a basketball jersey.
“It’s a little bit tight,” Scheyer joked. “I may have to bring it out for tomorrow night, though. … Obviously very excited for their game tomorrow night, College GameDay being here, pretty cool thing.
“I’ve got us winning tomorrow night. I’m also a big (Notre Dame coach) Marcus Freeman fan, but Duke’s my team. Coach Elko, my favorite coach in the country.”
Elko also sent women’s basketball coach Kara Lawson a jersey, which was featured here a few weeks ago:
Trio named captains
As Scheyer said in August, Jeremy Roach isn’t alone as Duke’s captain this season.
Tyrese Proctor and Young will join Roach as the Blue Devils’ captains, Scheyer announced on Friday afternoon. They’re both entering their second seasons in the program — Young having transferred from Northwestern and Proctor entering his sophomore year.
“We let each of our players vote, and then also there’s consensus from our staff, as well,” Scheyer said. “When you get the support of your teammates, in addition to something that your coaches want, it’s more meaningful.”
Roach was Duke’s only captain last year, which made sense he was one of only two returning scholarship players. The Blue Devils obviously have a stronger returning foundation for Scheyer’s second season.