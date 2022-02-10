Duke rides Trevor Keels to road win

Late in the first half of Duke’s 82-64 win against Clemson on Thursday night at Littlejohn Coliseum, Moore got a steal and was all alone on a runout. As Moore was airborne, Collins undercut him and Moore’s legs came out from under him, with him landing on his back in a frightening scene.

Trevor Keels’ best game since the season opener helped Duke move forward from both a loss earlier this week and a scary situation involving Wendell Moore Jr. and Clemson’s David Collins .

Collins was given a flagrat-2 and ejected from the game. Both teams were assessed technical fouls for players leaving the bench areas. Moore stayed in the game, and Collins appeared to apologize to Duke before he left the court and got a couple of hugs from coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Once that situation was in the rearview, Duke’s lead was 38-27 at halftime. The advantage had been trimmed to five when Keels took over, pumping in 23 of his 25 points in the second half. He was perfect from the field (8-for-8) in the second half other than a late-game 3-pointer when the outcome was decided.

Keels matched his season-high for scoring, coming in his fourth game back from a lower leg injury that caused him to miss three games. He also had 11 rebounds, a season-high and marking his first double-double.

Duke (20-4, 10-3 ACC) blew past the Tigers in the second half and led by double digits for the final 12 minutes. The lead was as large as 21 at one point.

Mark Williams had 16 points for the second straight game and didn’t miss from the field, making all eight of his shots. Paolo Banchero had 15 points and 10 rebounds and AJ Griffin made 4 of 5 shots from beyond the arc and had 12 points.