DURHAM – Duke’s baseball team overhauled its coaching staff after last season, lost one weekend starter before the season began and another after 1½ months, and brought in 19 new players.

Of course it makes sense for this team to be leading the ACC’s Coastal Division with two league series left.

“I think chemistry gets to be an overused or cliché term in sports,” coach Chris Pollard said on Thursday afternoon. “But you know, this team has an ‘it’ factor about it. It truly does have chemistry and it does contribute to their success.”

The Blue Devils are enjoying some much-needed rest after going 15-3 in April. That included taking two of three games in road trips to Boston College and Virginia, which sandwiched a sweep of Louisville.

All three of those teams was in the top-15 of D1Baseball.com’s poll at the time of those series.

Now Duke is 10th and instead of fretting about the NCAA tournament bubble, the Blue Devils look to be on the safe side — for now — of being a regional host.

And they’re leading the ACC’s Coastal Division by a ½-game over Miami.

“I’m not sure you can define that ‘it’ factor,” said MJ Metz, a transfer from Division III Trinity University. “It’s sort of that intangible energy and feel.”

Metz’s team at Trinity was a combined 66-22 in the last two seasons, reaching the Division III College World Series last season.

His experience with this team has developed into a special one.

“I was telling some of the other guys, I’ve been around a lot of teams, a lot of good teams,” Metz said, “and this team has definitely developed into one of my favorite teams in the way that we all care for each other and root for each other.”

It would be unfair to say this season ever looked bad for Duke. The Blue Devils (31-13, 14-9 ACC) just spent the first 1½ months of the season taking two steps forward and one step back, it seemed.

A 52-run weekend sweep of Baylor was followed by a 9-0 win over East Carolina, but then Duke lost a series opener to Princeton. That four-game winning streak was Duke’s longest of February and March. Duke dropped a home series to Wake Forest, notched a road series win at Clemson, and then lost two of three at UNC.

All of it led to a 13-1 loss to Pittsburgh on March 31, with injury tacked onto insult in the form of a season-ending injury to Jonathan Santucci; the most-dependable starting pitcher.

And all a precursor to an April that’s set the Blue Devils up as a dangerous team in the next few weeks and into the postseason.

“I don’t think there was a huge difference (from March to April) from how we’re looking at it,” catcher Alex Stone said. “Just kind of, everything came together. As far as I’m concerned, our energy has been great the whole season, like our mentality has been the same.”

