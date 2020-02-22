News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-22 22:56:35 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Duke responds to loss, rips Virginia Tech 88-64

Matthew Hurt scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Duke's win over Virginia Tech.
Matthew Hurt scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Duke's win over Virginia Tech. (USA Today Sports)
Brian McLawhorn • DevilsIllustrated
Publisher
@BrianRIVALS

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke’s response to its lopsided loss at NC State earlier in the week was swift and decisive. And it resulted in a blowout victory over Virginia Tech at home, marking the Blue Devils’...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}