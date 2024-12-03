Duke puts eight players on All-ACC teams

Duke tied for the second-most selections to the three All-ACC teams, as voted by the league’s media members and head coaches.

Cornerback Chandler Rivers was Duke’s lone representative on the All-ACC first-team. The junior holds the second-best defensive grade (90.4) among Power 4 players on Pro Football Focus, piling up 52 tackles, 7½ TFLs, one sack, three interceptions, nine pass break-ups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

On the second-team, Duke had two offensive linemen — tackle Brian Parker II and guard Caleb Krings — and a couple of defensive players — defensive tackle Kendy Charles and safety Terry Moore. Krings and Charles were transfer additions, while Moore was initially a running back before switching to the defensive backfield in spring of 2023. Parker was thrown into the fire last season and has quickly grown into one of the league’s top linemen.

On the third-team are both of Duke’s senior receivers, Jordan Moore and Eli Pancol, along with linebacker Ozzie Nicholas. Moore transitioned from quarterback to receiver in fall camp of 2022 and will leave Duke in the top 10 of both catches and receiving touchdowns; Pancol returned from a season-ending injury in fall camp of last year to have a career season; and Nicholas transferred in from Princeton.

Duke had seven honorable mention All-ACC picks. They are: defensive end Wesley Williams, defensive tackle Aaron Hall, linebackers Alex Howard and Tre Freeman, safety Jaylen Stinson, punter Kade Reynoldson and return specialist Que’Sean Brown.

Clemson had the most All-ACC picks (not counting honorable mention) with 10; second-place was a three-way tie between SMU, Miami and Duke. There were 54 media voters and 17 head coaches, and coaches could not vote for their own players.

Here is the complete list of All-ACC teams plus honorable mention, with voting points in parentheses (3 points for a first-team vote, 2 for a second-team vote, 1 for a third-team vote):