Duke puts eight players on All-ACC teams

Blue Devils tie for second-most All-ACC selections; also have seven players in honorable mention
Duke tied for the second-most selections to the three All-ACC teams, as voted by the league’s media members and head coaches.
Cornerback Chandler Rivers was Duke’s lone representative on the All-ACC first-team. The junior holds the second-best defensive grade (90.4) among Power 4 players on Pro Football Focus, piling up 52 tackles, 7½ TFLs, one sack, three interceptions, nine pass break-ups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
On the second-team, Duke had two offensive linemen — tackle Brian Parker II and guard Caleb Krings — and a couple of defensive players — defensive tackle Kendy Charles and safety Terry Moore. Krings and Charles were transfer additions, while Moore was initially a running back before switching to the defensive backfield in spring of 2023. Parker was thrown into the fire last season and has quickly grown into one of the league’s top linemen.
On the third-team are both of Duke’s senior receivers, Jordan Moore and Eli Pancol, along with linebacker Ozzie Nicholas. Moore transitioned from quarterback to receiver in fall camp of 2022 and will leave Duke in the top 10 of both catches and receiving touchdowns; Pancol returned from a season-ending injury in fall camp of last year to have a career season; and Nicholas transferred in from Princeton.
Duke had seven honorable mention All-ACC picks. They are: defensive end Wesley Williams, defensive tackle Aaron Hall, linebackers Alex Howard and Tre Freeman, safety Jaylen Stinson, punter Kade Reynoldson and return specialist Que’Sean Brown.
Clemson had the most All-ACC picks (not counting honorable mention) with 10; second-place was a three-way tie between SMU, Miami and Duke. There were 54 media voters and 17 head coaches, and coaches could not vote for their own players.
Here is the complete list of All-ACC teams plus honorable mention, with voting points in parentheses (3 points for a first-team vote, 2 for a second-team vote, 1 for a third-team vote):
First-Team All-ACC
Offense
QB – Cam Ward – Miami (207)
RB – Omarion Hampton – North Carolina (207)
RB – Brashard Smith – SMU (163)
WR – Xaver Restrepo – Miami (205)
WR – Ja’Corey Brooks – Louisville (196)
WR – Antonio Williams – Clemson (117)
TE – Oronde Gadsden II – Syracuse (178)
AP – Desmond Reid – Pitt (122)
OT – Blake Miller – Clemson (98)
OT – Ozzy Trapilo – Boston College (96)
OG – Willie Lampkin – North Carolina (133)
OG – Keylan Rutledge – Georgia Tech (84)
C – Drew Kendall – Boston College (85)
Defense
DE – Donovan Ezeiruaku – Boston College (188)
DE – Antwaun Powell-Ryland – Virginia Tech (169)
DT – Aeneas Peebles – Virginia Tech (108)
DT – Simeon Barrow, Jr. – Miami (91) (tie)
DT – Jared Harrison-Hunte – SMU (91) tie
LB – Kyle Louis – Pitt (150)
LB – Barrett Carter – Clemson (132)
LB – Teddye Buchanan – California (128)
CB – Nohl Williams – California (187)
CB – Chandler Rivers – Duke (139)
S – Jonas Sanker – Virginia (102)
S- Isaiah Nwokobia – SMU (97)
Specialists
PK – Andy Borregales – Miami (123)
P – Alex Mastromanno – Florida State (186)
SP – Desmond Reid – Pitt (120)
Second-Team All-ACC
Offense
QB – Kyle McCord – Syracuse (92)
RB – Bhayshul Tuten – Virginia Tech (134)
RB – Isaac Brown – Louisville (88)
WR – Trebor Pena – Syracuse (115)
WR – Jackson Meeks – Syracuse (110)
WR – Elic Ayomanor – Stanford (101)
TE – Elijah Arroyo – Miami (64)
AP – Omarion Hampton – North Carolina (81)
OT – Brian Parker II – Duke (95)
OT – Francis Mauigoa – Miami (90)
OG – Caleb Kings – Duke (68)
OG – Marcus Tate – Clemson (65)
C – Jakai Clark – SMU (64)
Defense
DE – T.J. Parker – Clemson (102)
DE – Ashton Gillotte – Louisville (54)
DT – Jordan van den Berg – Georgia Tech (53)
DT – Kendy Charles – Duke (46)
LB – Kobe Wilson – SMU (88)
LB – Francisco Mauigoa – Miami (76)
LB – Branson Combs – Wake Forest (65)
CB – Avieon Terrell – Clemson (101)
CB – Quincy Riley – Louisville (79)
S – Terry Moore – Duke (86)
S – Mishael Powell – Miami (82) tie
S – Donovan McMillon – Pitt (82) tie
Specialists
PK – Ryan Fitzgerald – Florida State (96)
P – Lachlan Wilson – California (67)
SP – Alex Mastromanno – Florida State (81)
Third-Team All-ACC
Offense
QB – Kevin Jennings – SMU (53)
RB – Phil Mafah – Clemson (74)
RB- Demond Claiborne – Wake Forest (48)
WR – Malachi Fields – Virginia (78)
WR – Jordan Moore – Duke (68)
WR – Eli Pancol – Duke (60)
TE – Jake Briningstool – Clemson (47)
AP – Demond Claiborne – Wake Forest (60)
OT – PJ Williams – SMU (83)
OT – Jordan Williams – Georgia Tech (61)
OG – Logan Parr – SMU (63)
OG – Walker Parks – Clemson (56)
C – Zeke Correll – NC State (50)
Defense
DE – Xavier Carlton – California (53)
DE – Darin Vann – NC State (38)
DT – Payton Page – Clemson (41)
DT – Cam Horsley – Boston College (40) tie
DT – Jahvaree Ritzie – North Carolina (40) tie
LB – Rasheem Biles – Pitt (63)
LB – Ozzie Nicholas – Duke (52)
LB – Kyle Efford – Georgia Tech (47)
CB – Clarence Lewis – Syracuse (56)
CB – Mansoor Delane – Virginia Tech (50)
S – Nick Andersen – Wake Forest (64)
S – Craig Woodson – California (54)
Specialists
PK – Ben Sauls – Pitt (91)
P – Peter Moore – Virginia Tech (55)
SP – Jaylin Lane – Virginia Tech (64)
Honorable -Mention All-ACC
QB – Cade Klubnik – Clemson (44)
QB – Tyler Shough – Louisville (16)
RB – LeQuint Allen – Syracuse (44)
RB – Desmond Reid – Pitt (33)
RB – Jamal Haynes – Georgia Tech (28)
RB – Damien Martinez – Miami (17)
WR – Konata Mumpfield – Pitt (36)
WR – Jacolby George – Miami (31)
WR – Taylor Morin – Wake Forest (29)
WR – Malik Rutherford – Georgia Tech (22)
WR – Eric Singleton, Jr. – Georgia Tech (20)
WR – Keyshawn Smith, SMU (19)
WR – Lewis Bond, Boston College (18)
TE – Jack Endries – California (29)
TE – Gavin Bartholomew – Pitt (27)
TE – RJ Maryland – SMU (17)
AP – LeQuint Allen – Syracuse (47)
AP – Isaac Brown – Louisville (33)
AP – Nohl Williams – California (26)
AP – Roderick Daniels Jr. – SMU (24)
OT – Corey Robinson II – Georgia Tech (55)
OT – Monroe Mills – Louisville (50)
OT – Tristan Leigh – Clemson (42)
OT – Jalen Rivers – Miami (41)
OT – Xavier Chaplin – Virginia Tech (32)
OT – Savion Washington – Syracuse (28)
OT – Howard Sampson – North Carolina (21)
OG – Justin Osborne – SMU (55)
OG – Anez Cooper – Miami (48)
OG – Michael Gonzalez – Louisville (46)
OG – Kaden Moore – Virginia Tech (35)
OG – Matt Gulbin – Wake Forest (35)
OG – Jack Conley – Boston College (32)
OG – Jakob Bradford – Syracuse (27)
OG – Logan Taylor – Boston College (25)
OG – Timothy McKay – NC State (25)
C – Zach Carpenter – Miami (36)
C – Weston Franklin – Georgia Tech (36)
C – Pete Nygra – Louisville (34)
C – Ryan Linthicum – Clemson (30)
C – Brian Stevens – Virginia (27)
C – Luke Petitbon – Wake Forest (21)
DE – Fadil Diggs – Syracuse (32)
DE – Wes Williams – Duke (31)
DE – Peter Woods – Clemson (27)
DE – Tyler Baron – Miami (24)
DE – Elijah Roberts – SMU (23)
DE – Rueben Bain, Jr. – Miami (18)
DT – Zeek Biggers – Georgia Tech (32)
DT – Kevin Pointer – Wake Forest (31)
DT – Joshua Farmer – Florida State (30)
DT – Ramon Puryear – Louisville (29)
DT – DeMonte Capehart – Clemson (27)
DT – Aaron Hall – Duke (25)
DT – Akheem Mesidor – Miami (25)
DT – Kori Roberson Jr. – SMU (24)
DT – Darrell Jackson Jr. – Florida State (24)
DT – Nick James – Pitt (23)
LB – Ahmad Walker – SMU (46)
LB – Wade Woodaz – Clemson (45)
LB – Xavier Carlton – California (43)
LB – Justin Barron – Syracuse (40)
LB – Power Echols – North Carolina (35)
LB – Stanquan Clark – Louisville (29)
LB – Marlowe Wax – Syracuse (27)
LB – Cade Uluave – California (26)
LB – Sean Brown – NC State (23)
LB – Alex Howard – Duke (23)
LB – Tre Freeman – Duke (18)
LB – Kam Robinson – Virginia (18)
CB – Dorian Strong – Virginia Tech (46)
CB – OJ Frederique – Miami (26)
CB – Alijah Huzzie – North Carolina (25)
CB – Corey Thornton – Louisville (25)
CB – Brandon Crossley – SMU (23)
CB – Azareye’h Thomas – Florida State (20)
S – R.J. Mickens – Clemson (52)
S – Ahmaad Moses – SMU (36)
S – Jaylen Stinson – Duke (33)
S – Jonathan McGill – SMU (31)
S – Bishop Fitzgerald – NC State (27)
S – Khalil Barnes – Clemson (22)
PK – Collin Rogers – SMU (54)
PK – John Love – Virginia Tech (23)
PK – Brock Travelstead – Louisville (19)
P – Jack Stonehouse – Syracuse (53)
P – Kade Reynoldson – Duke (35)
P – Daniel Sparks – Virginia (17)
SP – Antonio Williams – Clemson (45)
SP – Alijah Huzzie – North Carolina (41)
SP – Collin Rogers – SMU (35)
SP – Que’Sean Brown – Duke (28)