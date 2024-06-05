Duke added a Star to its backfield.

The Blue Devils got a commitment from Star Thomas, a running back who’s transferring in from New Mexico State, on Wednesday.

Thomas is a 6-foot, 225-pounder who’s originally from Homer, La. In two seasons with the Aggies, he rushed for a combined 1,173 yards and nine touchdowns on 220 carries (5.3 yards/carry). Thomas also caught 34 passes for 351 yards and five touchdowns in the past two years.

This past season, totaling 900 all-purpose yards (653 rushing, 200 receiving, 47 kick return), earned him second-team All-Conference USA honors.

He has one season of eligibility remaining, having spent two years at New Mexico State and one season at Coffeyville Community College.

Duke’s backfield took a hit from last season with Jordan Waters’ decision to transfer, landing at N.C. State. Jaylen Coleman’s eligibility expired; he rushed for 650 yards and five touchdowns across the last two seasons.

Jaquez Moore returns, having been second on the team to Waters in rushing yards (674) and touchdowns (six) last season. Behind him are four younger running backs — Peyton Jones, Quran Boyd, Travis Bates and Marquise Collins. Jones is the only one of them with significant experience, and that was just 71 yards on 20 carries as a freshman last year.