Duke Football continues its success during visit weekends, as offensive lineman Steven Nahmias has committed.

The 6-foot-3, 285 pound lineman from Atlanta announced his decision via Twitter.

"Blessed to announce my commitment to Duke University!! Go Devils!"

The Marist High product chose Duke over 13 other offers, including from the likes of Auburn, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, South Carolina and Kentucky among others.