Duke picked last in Coastal Division

Duke was picked to finish last in the ACC’s Coastal Division by the league’s media, a year after going winless in the ACC.

Miami is the media’s pick to win the Coastal Division in this final season of the ACC’s divisional structure – next season begins the league’s move to a 3-5-5 scheduling format that will see teams with three permanent opponents, and two games against the other 10 teams in the league across the next four years.

Clemson garnered 111 of 164 votes to be the Atlantic Division champ, a title the Tigers held five straight seasons until Wake’s division conquest last year (there were no divisions in 2020).

Clemson is also the pick to win the ACC, picking up 103 votes.

Duke is entering the first season with coach Mike Elko at the helm, having hired him to replace longtime coach David Cutcliffe at the end of last season. Elko has never been a head coach before but has worked as defensive coordinator at Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Wake Forest in the past eight seasons.

The Blue Devils have won a combined five games in the past two seasons, including a 1-17 mark in ACC games.

The preseason All-ACC team will be announced Wednesday afternoon.

Here is the voting breakdown:

ACC Preseason Poll

(164 total votes)

Overall Champion

Clemson - 103

NC State - 38

Miami - 8

Wake Forest - 4

Pitt – 3

Virginia - 3

Florida State - 2

North Carolina - 2

Boston College - 1

Atlantic Division

(First-place votes in parenthesis)

Clemson (111) - 1,080

NC State (44) - 959

Wake Forest (6) - 783

Louisville - 591

Florida State (2) - 509

Boston College (1) - 469

Syracuse - 201

Coastal Division

(First-place votes in parenthesis)

Miami (98) – 1,036

Pitt (38) - 911

North Carolina (18) - 823

Virginia (6) - 667

Virginia Tech (3) - 592

Georgia Tech (1) - 343

Duke - 220