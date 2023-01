Duke will jump head first into the first year of the ACC’s new scheduling model with a Monday night opener against the team that’s won seven of the last eight ACC championships.

The Blue Devils open the next football season against Clemson on Sept. 4, as the league announced on ACC Network on Monday night.

Duke is coming off a 9-4 season with a win over UCF in the Military Bowl. The first season under Mike Elko marked quite the turnaround, as the Blue Devils were 5-18 in the two previous seasons under former coach David Cutcliffe.

The Blue Devils' first three games are at home, including that Monday night opener of Labor Day weekend. Five of Duke's first six games are at Wallace Wade Stadium, while four of the last six are on the road.

Here is Duke’s 2023 football schedule, with the corresponding videos from the program's social media team:

9/4 (Monday) – vs. Clemson