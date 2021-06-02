Duke officials, Scheyer comment on his hiring as head coach

Jon Scheyer was announced as Mike Krzyzewski's successor following his retirement after the 2021-22 season.

The University released statements from Scheyer on his hiring, and comments from Krzyzewski and other Duke officials.

“Duke University has been a central part of my life for more than a decade, and I could not ask for a better place to continue my career,” said Scheyer. “This is absolutely humbling. First, I offer extreme gratitude to the greatest coach of all time whose career is unrivaled in basketball. Coach K has built the premier program in our sport thanks to his unwavering competitive edge, a tireless attention to detail, a family-first approach and a remarkable compassion and care of his players, coaches, and staff. He has set a standard that every coach at every level should strive to achieve.

“I'd also like to express my sincere appreciation to President Vincent Price, Kevin White and Nina King for believing in me and providing me this opportunity. It is an honor to call this great institution my alma mater, and I'm deeply committed to furthering its academic and athletics excellence while continuing the championship legacy of Duke Basketball.”

“It is fitting, then, that after what we know will be an extraordinary final season, Mike will be succeeded by new Head Coach Jon Scheyer, a dynamic Blue Devil leader who has benefitted from Mike's close mentorship throughout his remarkable career,” added Price. “I am thrilled that Jon, who has been a part of national championship teams as both a player and coach, will be taking on this role. He represents a new generation of excellence in Duke Athletics, and there is no one better prepared or more committed to carry on Mike's legacy and drive the continued eminence of our Duke Basketball program. Under Coach Jon Scheyer, we will witness many thrilling moments to come in Cameron Indoor Stadium."