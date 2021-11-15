Duke officially announces signees

Blue Devils have inked four to Jon Scheyer’s first recruiting class (so far)

Jon Scheyer watches Duke warm up during Countdown to Craziness last week. (Rob Kinnan/USA Today Sports Images)

All four of Duke’s commits in the Class of 2022 have signed with the Blue Devils, the program announced Monday afternoon. Kyle Filipowski, Dereck Lively II, Jaden Schutt and Dariq Whitehead have all signed since the early signing period began last week. The class is currently No. 2 overall – though that could change, with the Blue Devils still targeting Mark Mitchell and with the possibility a Class of 2023 commit could reclassify. This will be Jon Scheyer’s first class as head coach, as he’s set to take over for retiring Mike Krzyzewski at season’s end. Here is what Scheyer had to say on each signee:

Scheyer: “I’m really excited to have Kyle and his family in our family. Kyle was the first in this class to announce he was coming to Duke, and his trust and belief really meant a lot to me and our staff. “Kyle is 6-foot-11 but he has guard skills. He’s really versatile, is a big-time passer and playmaker and he’s one of the best rebounders in high school basketball. “Kyle is someone that can play inside and out, can score in the post and can also shoot well beyond the three-point line. His toughness and versatility will make him a terrific player at Duke.”

Scheyer: “We’re excited to welcome Dereck and his family to Duke University. Dereck is coming off a terrific summer where his Team Final won the Peach Jam championship and he’s played at a high level at Westtown. “Dereck fits the profile of a modern-day big man. He can run the floor, he can finish above the rim and he’s a great pick-and-roll player that can either pop or he can rim run and be a threat. The thing he does that is unique is he can really space behind the three-point line. “On the defensive end, he’s elite. He’s the best shot blocker and rim protector in high school basketball and he can switch and guard one through five.”

Scheyer: “Jaden is someone who has dedicated a lot of time and energy to his craft. He’s a terrific player and a premier shooter in this class. “Jaden has great feel for the game and moves incredibly well without the ball, which not only opens up things for him but his teammates. “He has championship pedigree on the AAU circuit, has played at a high level and is excited to play in this spotlight and on this stage at Duke. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Jaden and his family with us and we can’t wait for him to get on campus.”