Duke officially adds Mark Mitchell, Christian Reeves
Blue Devils announce signings of December commits to complete Jon Scheyer's six-player class
Duke has officially wrapped up its six-player signing class, the first for coach Jon Scheyer, with the announced signings of Mark Mitchell and Christian Reeves.
The program announced the additions of Mitchell and Reeves, both of whom committed in December. Because they committed after the early signing period, they couldn't sign until now.
Mitchell committed to Duke on Dec. 10 and became the fourth 5-star of the class, joining Dariq Whitehead, Dereck Lively II and Kyle Filipowski. The sixth member of the class is lethal outside shooter Jaden Schutt, a 4-star whose stock skyrocketed last summer.
Mitchell picked Duke over UCLA, Kansas and Missouri. He scored a game-high 19 points in the McDonald's All-American game earlier this month.
"Mark Mitchell is a tough, savvy, versatile wing. He brings a lot to the table and has huge upside," Scheyer said through a news release. "He's got great size and make things happen with or without the ball. He's got so much potential on the defensive end as well. We cannot wait to get him on campus and start working."
Reeves committed to Duke four days after Mitchell, a surprise commitment after his finalists were thought to be Minnesota and South Carolina.
There's some recent scrutiny with Reeves and whether he's going to redshirt next season or be available to play.
In mid-February, he told Devils Illustrated that the plan was for him to redshirt and develop; but he recently said there's a chance he plays next season.
"Christian Reeves is an awesome addition to this class. He's got incredible size and incredible potential as he develops into a really good player," Scheyer said through the news release. "He's already a terrific rebounder and shot blocker. He's got the size, work ethic and skill to become a special player."
An interesting note from Duke's release: Reeves is listed at 6-11, 210 pounds.