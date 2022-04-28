Duke officially adds Mark Mitchell, Christian Reeves

Blue Devils announce signings of December commits to complete Jon Scheyer's six-player class

Mark Mitchell is officially a Blue Devil roughly four months after committing.

Duke has officially wrapped up its six-player signing class, the first for coach Jon Scheyer, with the announced signings of Mark Mitchell and Christian Reeves. The program announced the additions of Mitchell and Reeves, both of whom committed in December. Because they committed after the early signing period, they couldn't sign until now. Mitchell committed to Duke on Dec. 10 and became the fourth 5-star of the class, joining Dariq Whitehead, Dereck Lively II and Kyle Filipowski. The sixth member of the class is lethal outside shooter Jaden Schutt, a 4-star whose stock skyrocketed last summer.

Mitchell picked Duke over UCLA, Kansas and Missouri. He scored a game-high 19 points in the McDonald's All-American game earlier this month. "Mark Mitchell is a tough, savvy, versatile wing. He brings a lot to the table and has huge upside," Scheyer said through a news release. "He's got great size and make things happen with or without the ball. He's got so much potential on the defensive end as well. We cannot wait to get him on campus and start working." Reeves committed to Duke four days after Mitchell, a surprise commitment after his finalists were thought to be Minnesota and South Carolina.