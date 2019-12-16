{{ timeAgo('2019-12-16 09:48:40 -0600') }}
basketball
Edit
Duke offers Memphis junior
Clint Jackson
•
DevilsIllustrated
Basketball Recruiting Director
Clint Jackson has been covering ACC basketball recruiting for over 20-years. His work has been published by over twenty major publications; online outlets, print publications and sports radio shows.
Kennedy Chandler has been one of the hottest names in the entire 2021 class since his performances last summer at the EYBL Finals in North Augusta. The event, also known as the Nike Peach Jam, has ...
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news