Duke obliterates Illinois by 43 points

NEW YORK – If New York City Duke fans came to Madison Square Garden looking to see the Cooper Flagg show, they got something different instead:

An absolute offensive clinic by the fellas from Durham, and the worst beatdown their opponent had ever received.

Toying with Illinois from the opening tap at the SentinelOne Classic Saturday night, third-ranked Duke did whatever it wanted and got contributions from everyone en route to a 110-67 win.

Scoring a season-high 54 points in the first half, Duke rolled and showed that even when Flagg doesn’t have a big offensive night (he did score 16), this team is so loaded it doesn’t matter much.

Duke (24-3) put seven players in double figures for the first time since 2017, and got everything it wanted on offense.

The numbers from this obliteration are staggering. Duke’s 43-point margin of victory is its largest neutral-site regular season win since 1953-54.

It’s Illinois’ worst loss in program history. (the Illini started playing in 1905).

Or maybe the most incredible stat of the night: Blue Devils walk-on Spencer Hubbard made only one fewer 3-pointer (one) than the entire Illinois team (two).

“I thought it was messed up that (the crowd) got loudest for Spencer Hubbard,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said, jokingly. … “No, we played great. Our defense was really consistent, and to me, the sharing, the 28 assists to six turnovers, and just the consistency of everyone stepping up. Couldn’t be more proud as a coach.”

Duke was heavily favored entering the game, and Illinois had several players battling the flu and injuries. So most expected the Blue Devils to win.